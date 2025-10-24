How TikTok Fuels Division in Somali Society

On any evening, young Somalis from the Horn of Africa and the diaspora log into TikTok not just to watch dances or comedy skits, but to tune in to live battles.

These battles, often led by male Somali TikTok influencers, are not harmless contests of wit or performance. They turn digital arenas into spaces where users hurl clan-based insults, raise funds to defend their groups, and rally support around historical rivalries. Coins flow, emotions flare, and thousands watch.

In late September, one such battle took place between two Somali influencers on TikTok. After the live battle ended, recorded clips, edited to fit the platform’s addictive short-video format, were recirculated widely, further amplifying the feud and prolonging audience engagement.

The platform has taken the world by storm with its addictive short videos, is playing an unexpected, troubling role in Somali society. Although in the beginning, digital technology platforms were celebrated as spaces for cultural pride and connection, TikTok has increasingly become a stage where centuries-old clan identities are re-enacted, sometimes with dangerous consequences.

Since the beginning of 2020, TikTok has become wildly popular across Somali communities in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and the diaspora. With over 3.9 million active users in Somalia alone, the app is now a staple of digital life.

Why TikTok? The platform’s design makes it easy for anyone, whether literate or not, to create and share content. TikTok’s uniquely designed For You Page (FYP) ensures that even users without followers can go viral overnight. Features such as duets, stitches, and remixes allow playful interaction, making the platform especially attractive to young people.

At first, the euphoria of digital media platforms was seen positively. TikTok was celebrated for connecting the Somali diaspora with their culture, promoting Somali music, comedy, and traditions globally. Songs like “Isii Nafta” became a global sensation. However, as the user base grew, concerns arose about what happens when clan identity — a deeply political and emotional marker in Somali society —meets TikTok’s algorithmic engine.