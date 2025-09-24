GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report

New Delhi, Sep 24: Generative AI (GenAI) is set to reshape the way people buy cars as by 2030, more than 40–50 million annual car purchases worldwide could be influenced by AI-powered assistants, a new report said on Wednesday.

The data compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with OpenAI highlights that carmakers who act quickly to integrate GenAI into the customer journey could see their sales grow by as much as 20 per cent by 2030.

On the other hand, companies that are slow to adapt risk losing up to 15 per cent of their revenues, as buyers move to competitors offering smoother, AI-driven experiences, as per the study titled ‘Will AI Become the Best Car Sales Advisor?’.