Child Begging in the Sahel Reflects Precarious Circumstances of Region Facing Multiple Crises

In the major cities of Central Sahel countries, such as Niamey in Niger, Bamako in Mali, and Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, an alarming phenomenon of child begging has become an everyday reality.

Often dressed in rags with a bowl in hand, these children are a sorry sight on the streets. They represent only the tip of the iceberg of a more profound social phenomenon that’s not only mismanaged or ignored by politicians but also normalized by the public.

This situation reflects the socio-political challenges of the Central Sahel countries, where poverty is high. According to the latest national figures, in 2021, around 43 percent of Burkina Faso’s population lived below the poverty line, 45.5 percent in Mali, and 47.4 percent in Niger in 2023. These figures highlight the region’s persistent poverty, which is compounded by worsening security and climate challenges.

The three Central Sahel countries have a combined population of approximately 77 million, with over 28 million in Niger, over 25 million in Mali, and over 24 million in Burkina Faso. According to the Malian Coalition for the Rights of Children (COMADE), more than 20,000 children in Mali are forced to beg on the streets, 43 percent of whom are girls. In Niger, an Anti Slavery (London-based NGO) investigation surveyed 86,824 students in 1,543 Quranic schools, 76,080 of whom are victims of forced begging. In Burkina Faso, although there are no official figures, organizations consider forced child begging a major problem.

Talibé children, teaching or exploitation?

In these three Sahel countries, Islam is the most widely practiced religion among their populations: with more than 60 percent in Burkina Faso, over 95 percent in Mali, and 99 percent in Niger.

A Talibé child is a child whose parents send them to Quranic teachers to receive an Islamic religious education. The state has no oversight over these Quranic schools.

In many cases, the children supposed to receive a Quranic education are exploited to become sources of income, often to the detriment of the original spiritual intention.

In 2017, ​a Human Rights Watch report found that over 50,000 Talibé children in Senegal are forced to beg daily, often under the threat of physical violence. These children are subject to multiple risks: violence, exploitation, abuse, and social marginalization.

This phenomenon reflects a flagrant violation of children’s rights, depriving them of their fundamental right to education, protection, and a fulfilling childhood. A Talibé child told Global Voices: