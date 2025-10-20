A Chinese Korean Woman's Story Under the Red Flag

By the end of junior high in 1966, she was chosen as one of the region’s outstanding students and invited to Tiananmen Square in the capital city, Beijing. There, she caught a glimpse of Mao Zedong waving from a passing car. “I was proud,” she recalled with a smile.

For a girl from a poor ethnic minority household in Yanbian to be chosen as one of the region’s outstanding students was extraordinary. Only the very best students from across China had the honour of representing the nation's future by standing in Tiananmen Square as Chairman Mao's followers. To catch even a fleeting glimpse of Mao Zedong from a passing car was, in that era, a once-in-a-lifetime moment. And for Lee, it was a moment of recognition for her efforts and talents, despite the difficult circumstances.

Lee’s dream of continuing her education ended abruptly in 1966, when the Cultural Revolution led to school closures nationwide. She was assigned to work in a local farm commune and later promoted to team head, helping to arrange the daily duties of other commune members.

She was married off through a match in 1973. Her husband, GR Park, came from a family with a harrowing past. Park’s father was born in northern Korea in 1910, when Japan officially colonized Korea through the Japan-Korea Treaty.

Koreans fought back to liberate the country and were violently suppressed. Park had witnessed Japanese soldiers storm his village, and his entire family had been massacred. He alone survived, escaping with nothing but his life. Traumatized and orphaned, he fled across the border alone to China’s northeast. That trauma cast a long shadow over the next generation.

Lee’s husband struggled with alcohol, gambling, and a violent temper. But what was most corrosive was the constant belittling and gaslighting. Though she managed the household single-handedly, he would mock her as “stupid” and “ignorant.” At meals, he often lay sprawled at the table, barking single-word commands — “booze,” “rice,” “chopsticks.” His meager earnings disappeared into drink, leaving Lee to shoulder farm work and odd jobs to feed the family and raise two daughters alone.

Following the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976, China began rebuilding its education system. In 1977, the government reinstated the National College Entrance Examination (高考/Gaokao), allowing universities to reopen their doors and invite new students to apply.

In her village, everyone believed Lee would easily pass the university entrance exams. She was known for her intelligence, leadership, and dedication — she even led the local women’s federation, where she organized communal work, offered support to struggling wives, and shared her knowledge of cooking and home remedies. Her kimchi became locally famous, a symbol of both skill and generosity.

But despite the opportunity, Lee couldn’t continue her education. “I had no one to look after my daughter,” she said.