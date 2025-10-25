How civil society groups and activists are planning to reclaim civic space in Vietnam

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on October 25, 2025.

The civic space restrictions in Vietnam have made it more difficult for human rights groups and activists to fulfill their work without being targeted by authorities. Despite the risks, several initiatives and campaigns aim to empower more people to exercise their rights and promote positive change in their communities. Among those actively advocating for reforms are members of the Vietnamese diaspora who are concerned about their homeland and are eager to study their heritage.

Vietnam Rise, whose three founders are diaspora members, has been publishing studies, promoting fellowship programs, and collaborating with Southeast Asian-based networks to highlight the deteriorating state of civic space in Vietnam and promote innovative approaches to supporting grassroots activists and assisting citizens in pushing back against draconian policies.

Global Voices interviewed Vietnam Rise about its mission, the challenges it faces in its work, and the role of regional collaboration in reclaiming civic space.

Global Voices (GV): What is the goal of Vietnam Rise? How do you plan to fulfill your mission?

Vietnam Rise (VR): Vietnam Rise's core goal is to empower grassroots activists and civil society in Vietnam. We aim to fulfill this mission primarily through our biannual intakes for the incubation and fellowship programs. The fellowship program selects Vietnamese activists and trains them in leadership. The incubation program provides seed grants and project management support for grassroots activist groups. Fellows and incubation groups work across a wide variety of domains such as labor rights, educational access, and LGBT issues. We organize in-person training and study tours for activists to meet and share best practices with like-minded movement actors in Southeast Asia. The goal of these programs is to kickstart self-sustaining and empowered communities within Vietnam.

GV: What are the challenges you face in your work, and how are you overcoming them?

VR: Challenges we face within Vietnam include the state media's spreading of misinformation about Vietnam Rise’s purpose and the risk of political punishment. Vietnam is a one-party state with a closing legal space for civil society, a move marked by charges of tax evasion, anti-state propaganda, and “abusing democratic freedoms” against activists. Organizations that are unlisted and encourage people to doubt authority are marked as reactionary or, in extreme cases, terrorist. Punishment for political deviance is severe, forcing many grassroots activists into discreet and underground channels or to be silent altogether.