Adolf Hitler Set to Win Election in Namibia

Adolf Hitler is heading back to office. Only this time, it is Adolf Hitler Uunona, a regional councillor from Namibia’s ruling SWAPO (South West Africa People's Organisation) party.

Namibia is going to polls on 26 November 2025, and Uunona is once again in the global spotlight as he heads toward a likely second electoral victory. While his name instantly evokes one of history’s most reviled figures elsewhere in the world, in Namibia it reflects the lingering imprint of German colonial rule.

Uunona, now 59, is a long serving representative from the Ompundja constituency in the country’s southwest region. Local media projected a landslide win for him in Wednesday’s vote, continuing the momentum from his first high profile appearance during the 2020 local elections, when international attention turned to him purely because of his name.

Namibia, once known as German South West Africa, remained under German rule until 1915. The colonial period left deep marks on its society, from place names to family names, many of which survive today. German settlers also carried out one of the earliest genocides of the twentieth century, killing an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908 under Kaiser Wilhelm II.