British Soldiers Mocked Hitler With the Song, ‘Hitler Has Only Got One Ball’; New DNA Analysis Suggests that the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

The theory that Hitler may have had Kallmann Syndrome might also be supported by another story about him. August Kubizek, Hitler’s friend—his only friend in his younger days—once noticed something unusual about him. When the duo lived together in 1908 in Vienna, Kubizek observed that Hitler showed no interest in women.

Hitler apparently lived a strict life, one too similar to that of a monk; he was highly disciplined and avoided all kinds of pleasures. His lack of interest in women became noticeable. As Kubizek noted, several women showed interest in Hitler. According to his only friend from youth, Hitler did not even masturbate.

Hitler’s early life in Vienna and Linz is largely considered a mystery. Many historians relied on the memoir written by Kubizek. Snippets of Hitler’s life between 1904–1908 were documented in The Young Hitler I Knew (1955). The memoir disclosed the fantasies Hitler had in his teenage years about a Jewish girl.

The book revealed that he had a huge crush on Stefanie Isak. He fantasized about kidnapping her and even imagined a life where he took his last breath with his Jewish love.

Sixteen-year-old Hitler declared his love for Stefanie to his mother, saying, “I am in love with her.” The biographer Ian Kershaw highlighted it as a mere “teenage crush.” But little did he (Hitler) know what was going to be his endgame.



