British Soldiers Mocked Hitler With the Song, ‘Hitler Has Only Got One Ball’; New DNA Analysis Suggests that the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

Key Points:
New DNA analysis suggests Hitler may have had Kallmann Syndrome, explaining his alleged micro penis and undescended testicle.
Historical accounts from his close friend August Kubizek indicate Hitler showed no sexual interest
Memoir reveal Hitler once had an intense crush on a Jewish girl, contradicting his later extremist ideology.
Adolf Hitler was one of the most dreaded Führers (Leaders) history has ever witnessed. Many sections of Hitler’s life still remain a mystery, especially the lingering speculations about his health.
Numerous tales about his testicles have become the highlight of major headlines recently. Many moons ago, Hitler’s physical deficiencies became a subject of ridicule; British soldiers even sang a satirical song — “Hitler Has Only Got One Ball.” Are the rumours of Hitler being a man of less testosterone true? Perhaps, yes.
In recent research, new information indicating Hitler’s physical incapabilities has resurfaced, giving rise to the long-standing speculation that Hitler had a “micro penis.” According to a fresh DNA-based analysis, the Führer might have suffered from a rare medical condition known as Kallmann Syndrome.
See Also: Kanye West Reportedly Adores Hitler, Wanted To Name Album After Dictator
The analysis was undertaken as part of filming a brand-new documentary, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator. The DNA sample used for the examination was reportedly taken from a bloodstained sofa on which Hitler died by shooting himself on April 30, 1945. The bunker was located in Berlin.
The documentary claims that Hitler had many deficiencies, including a micro penis and undescended testicles. Kallmann disorder is a rare genetic condition that significantly delays puberty. It is found in one in 10,000 males and one in 50,000 females. No confirmed medical records exist regarding his medical history, but various reports have long suggested his deformities since 1923.
The shocking revelations from the DNA analysis showed similarities with Hitler’s medical records when he was imprisoned in Landsberg Prison in 1924. The prison doctor claimed that Hitler’s right testicle never descended—he had right-sided cryptorchidism.
Theodor Morell, Hitler’s physician, allegedly gave him testosterone injections after 1944. Several reports suggest that Hitler was given various medications for undisclosed reasons, ranging from testosterone and glucose to injected amphetamines.
The DNA analysis aimed to unearth the mysteries Hitler hid under the rug. The sample had to be cross-examined either with Hitler himself or with his closest relative. However, Hitler had no close relatives or any known offspring. Was his physical deficiency the reason he had no children?
See Also: Circumcision Check on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's Dead Body shows that he had to prove his Muslim Identity even in Death. Jail officer's book reveals a lot
To continue the analysis, a distant male relative from Hitler’s family line was tracked down. A decade ago, another study conducted by journalist Jean-Paul Mulders and genealogist Marc Vermeeren had also managed to trace Hitler’s distant relatives. Male members of his family were living in Europe, and with their cooperation, researchers obtained DNA for study.
The theory that Hitler may have had Kallmann Syndrome might also be supported by another story about him. August Kubizek, Hitler’s friend—his only friend in his younger days—once noticed something unusual about him. When the duo lived together in 1908 in Vienna, Kubizek observed that Hitler showed no interest in women.
Hitler apparently lived a strict life, one too similar to that of a monk; he was highly disciplined and avoided all kinds of pleasures. His lack of interest in women became noticeable. As Kubizek noted, several women showed interest in Hitler. According to his only friend from youth, Hitler did not even masturbate.
Hitler’s early life in Vienna and Linz is largely considered a mystery. Many historians relied on the memoir written by Kubizek. Snippets of Hitler’s life between 1904–1908 were documented in The Young Hitler I Knew (1955). The memoir disclosed the fantasies Hitler had in his teenage years about a Jewish girl.
The book revealed that he had a huge crush on Stefanie Isak. He fantasized about kidnapping her and even imagined a life where he took his last breath with his Jewish love.
Sixteen-year-old Hitler declared his love for Stefanie to his mother, saying, “I am in love with her.” The biographer Ian Kershaw highlighted it as a mere “teenage crush.” But little did he (Hitler) know what was going to be his endgame.
FAQs
Do we have Hitler’s DNA?
The latest documentary, Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, revealed shocking details about Adolf Hitler’s DNA. According to the documentary, his DNA showed signs that he might have had Kallmann Syndrome.
What was Hitler’s final will about?
Hitler’s final will was signed on April 29, 1945. It was divided into two parts: a private will and a political testament.
What was Hitler most famous for?
Hitler was the central figure of the Holocaust. His hatred toward the Jews and his successful political strategy to seize power in Germany are the two most well-known aspects by which he is remembered. Around six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: