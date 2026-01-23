Combating the Climate Crisis to Promote Peace in Mali

The climate crisis is also a factor in this region and often disproportionately impacts women, who are crucial to farming and household survival, by forcing them to travel farther for fuelwood and water. Escalating conflicts are putting women at increased risk of gender-based violence.

The UNSDG provides examples of some projects that have shown success in building resilience to climate change and reducing conflict. It also, along with other organizations, recommends several further steps for the Malian government and international partners to take to resolve the climate conflict and build peace in Mali.

The UNSDG notes that local authorities and communities can improve early warning systems, providing advanced information about approaching hazards such as droughts and floods. This, the UNSDG says, has helped by allowing people to evacuate to safer places and letting farmers take steps to protect their crops.

Training programs combining science with traditional knowledge is improving the situation. These training programs focus on assisted natural regeneration and land and water management and are helping farmers and pastoralists adapt to changing climatic conditions, according to UNSDG reports.

Another solution is reviving traditional laws for environmental sustainability. Salif Aly Guindo, president of Barahogon, a traditional institution of the Dogon ethnic group, said the group has re-established traditional laws for sustainable use of forests. Since then, she said, “trees and forests have begun to regenerate, reducing conflicts and floods.” Now, people in towns like Djénné and Mopti are following the group’s model, she added.