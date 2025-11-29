This Women Led Hub is Reshaping Climate Justice Discourse in Nigeria

This story by Zita Zage originally appeared on Global Voices on November 28, 2025.

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP30, has just concluded in Brazil. Among the African countries with the largest official delegations were Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tanzania. Yet one influential hub that was not present at the conference, though it continues to reshape climate justice discourse across Nigeria through feminist action, is the Women Initiative for Sustainable Development (WISE).

WISE challenges the elitism of climate talks, centering lived experiences, and aims to build collective power across borders. They offer a critical counterbalance to top-down, often exclusionary international negotiations. This hub aims to foster community-driven solutions, amplify feminist demands, and ensure that feminist principles of care and solidarity shape the climate agenda.

In an interview with its founding director, Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, offers more insight into the hub’s work, emphasizing that climate justice is not only about being represented at spaces like COP30 — it is about transforming the conversation altogether, starting from the grassroots.