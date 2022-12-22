USA: Powerful storm expected to batter the central and eastern regions

A "powerful" winter storm will batter the central and eastern parts of the US through the end of the week, forecasters said.

The storm system will be "significant and disruptive," according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday.

The storm, the NWS said, is forecast to produce a multitude of weather hazards over the next several days, as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures span from the Intermountain West through the Plains, the Great Lakes, and the central Appalachians, Xinhua news agency reported.