USA: Republican Party does not want Trump to lead its 2024 Presidential Campaign





The USA TODAY/Suffolk university poll says that by 2-1, GOP and GOP-leaning voters now are saying that they want Trump's policies but a different standard-bearer to carry them. The reference is obviously to DeSantis who is in Trumpian mould but does not carry his legal baggage. While 31 per cent want the former president to run, 61 per cent prefer some other Republican nominee to continue the policies Trump has pursued.



Trump had announced his bid for presidency in the 2024 polls on November 15 from his Florida home Mar a Lago even as he suffered severe damage to his image with most of his candidates losing, the biggest loss being in Pennsylvania with Dr. Mehmet Oz conceding to Democrat John Fetterman and football ace Herschell walker being rejected by voters in the December 6 Georgia runoff in favour of the incumbent Senator, Pastor Raphael Warnock to give the vital 51 to 49 majority in the Senate to the Democrats.



Even his favourite daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner are not happy about his desire to return to white House in 2024 as they still nurture bitter memories of their run off with his strategist Steve Bannon who now faces a jail sentence for his role in the January 6 incitement.



Now the Republicans have a name in mind as an alternative to Trump. And that's, two-thirds of Republicans and those inclined to vote Republican want Florida Governor DeSantis to run for President. In terms of double digits, 56 per cent to 33 per cent, say they prefer DeSantis over Trump.



It has become increasingly obvious that "Republicans and conservative independents want Trumpism without Trump," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.



The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll finds Trump, whose core support has however held remarkably solid through firestorms over his unpredictable personal behaviour, his provocative rhetoric, and his most controversial actions in the White House. But his legal woes are mounting and the Jan 06 panel is threatening to prefer criminal charges against Trump on the Capitol Hills insurrection and wants the Department of Justice to investigate him.