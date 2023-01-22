USA: Indian-origin man killed during a robbery at petrol station

An Indian-origin man has been killed during a robbery at a Philadelphia petrol station where he was working, police said.



The police on Friday announced a $20,000 reward for the capture of three suspects wanted in the killing of Patro Siboram on Tuesday morning when he was working during the night shift.



Patro, 67, was born in a small town in eastern India and immigrated to the US in 1988, according to an obituary posted by the funeral home taking care of the final rites.



According to police, Patro was killed during the robbery by three masked persons, one of them with a handgun.



The police circulated pictures of the suspects from surveillance cameras.