RRR in Oscars: 'USA Today' names NTR Jr on its list of Best Actor Oscar hopefuls

On the work front, NTR Jr will begin shooting for his upcoming 30th and as-yet-untitled film, now only known as NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva of 'Janatha Garage' fame. The film will hit the cinemas on April 5, 2024. The actor also has NTR31 on the cards which will be helmed by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel.