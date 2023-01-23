FBI searches Joe Biden's home, finds more classified documents

The extraordinary search came more than a week after Biden's attorneys found six classified documents in the president's home library from his time as vice president, and nearly three months after lawyers found a "small number" of classified records at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. It came a day after Biden maintained that "there's no there there" on the document discoveries, which have become a political headache as he prepares to launch a reelection bid and undercut his efforts to portray an image of propriety to the American public after the tumultuous presidency of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden told reporters Thursday in California. "We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department."

Biden added that he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

The president and first lady Jill Biden were not at the home when it was searched. They were spending the weekend at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

It remains to be seen whether additional searches by federal officials of other locations might be conducted. Biden's personal attorneys previously conducted a search of the Rehoboth Beach residence and said they did not find any official documents or classified records.

The Biden investigation has also complicated the Justice Department's probe into Trump's retention of classified documents and official records after he left office. The Justice Department says Trump took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government, and that it had to obtain a search warrant to retrieve them.