US Airforce shoots down another 'flying object' over Canada

The US downed yet another flying object on Saturday. This time over Canada in a closely coordinated action between the militaries of the two countries.

The Saturday shooting was the third by the US starting with the downing of the Chinese spy balloon on February 4 after it had drifted across the American mainland for a week entering the US through Alaska on January 28. Another object was blown out of the skies on Friday over Alaska.

There was no word from both the US and Canada on the origin, ownership, and purpose of the object downed on Saturday.