Major warning for USA; Economy could face 'Debt-Ceiling Crisis'

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the United States Treasury Department will exhaust its ability to pay its bills sometime between July and September unless the current $31.4 trillion cap on borrowing is raised or suspended.

In a report issued alongside its annual budget outlook, the nonpartisan budget office, also known as the CBO, cautioned that a historic federal debt default could occur before July if revenues flowing into the Treasury in April — when most Americans typically submit annual income tax filings — lag expectations.

The pace of incoming revenues, coupled with the performance of the U.S. economy in coming months, makes it difficult for government officials to predict the exact "X-date," when the Treasury could begin to default on many debt payments without action by Congress.

"If the debt limit is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government would be unable to pay its obligations fully," the budget office's report said. "As a result, the government would have to delay making payments for some activities, default on its debt obligations, or both."

Separately, the budget office said annual U.S. budget deficits will average $2 trillion between 2024 and 2033, approaching pandemic-era records by the end of the decade — a forecast likely to stoke Republican demands for more spending cuts.