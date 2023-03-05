US city scraps agreement with Nithyananda's 'Kailasa'

Having been duped, a US city has scrapped a sister-city agreement with the fictional nation of "Kailasa" that the fugitive godman Nithyananda's outfit claimed was recognized by Washington.

"Based on deception, the (sister-city) ceremony was groundless and void," Newark Press Secretary Susan Garofalo said in a message to IANS on Wednesday.

"As soon as we learned about the circumstances surrounding Kailasa, the City of Newark immediately took action and rescinded the sister-city agreement on January 18," she added.

Despite Newark revoking the agreement, the make-believe "government of Kailasa" continues to post it on its website with the claim, "The United States of America recognizes the United States of Kailasa (USK) and signs a bilateral agreement."

The Newark caper illustrates how easy it is for groups to manipulate municipal and state bodies taking advantage of their lack of international sophistication to unwittingly make them appear to confer legitimacy on their causes, even when they are at odds with official US positions.

"USK's" Newark effort was a part of the disinformation campaign claiming legitimacy for the "nation" set up by Nithyananda, who fled India in 2019 while facing charges of rape and abduction.

Last month, two members of "USK made an appearance at a meeting of a United Nations panel in Geneva when the session of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) on sustainable development opened up for questions and comments from the audience.

One of them injected their claims that Nithyananda was being "persecuted" into her comments.