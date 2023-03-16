Ravi Chaudhary becomes the first Indian-American to be appointed as Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force

Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary was confirmed by the US Senate as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment by a bipartisan vote of 65-29.

With this appointment, Minneapolis native Chaudhary becomes the first Indian-American to become part of one of the top civilian leadership positions in the Pentagon.

His nomination was advanced by Senator Amy Klobuchar, who said that Chaudhary has the qualifications and experience needed for this critical role.

"Growing up as the son of immigrant parents in Minnesota, Dr. Ravi Chaudhary dreamed of serving our country as an Air Force pilot. From his more than two decades of service as an active duty Air Force officer to his tenure at the Federal Aviation Administration, Dr. Chaudhary has dedicated his career to public service," Klobuchar said in a statement released on Wednesday.