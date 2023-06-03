An artificial intelligence (AI) controlled attack drone turned against its human operator in the US during a flight simulation in an attempt to kill them because it did not like its new orders, a top Air Force official has revealed.



According to Daily Mail, the military had reprogrammed the drone so that it would not kill people who could override its mission, but the AI system fired on the communications tower that relayed the order.



During a Future Combat Air and Space Capabilities Summit in London, Colonel Tucker 'Cinco' Hamilton, the force's chief of AI test and operations, said it showed how AI could develop by "highly unexpected strategies to achieve its goal" and should not be relied on too much.



Hamilton suggested that there should be ethical discussions about the military's use of AI.



"The system started realising that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat," Hamilton was quoted as saying.