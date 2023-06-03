PTI President Parvez Elahi re-arrested moments after his release

The court termed the case against Elahi as not "well-founded" as per the ACE investigation and inquiry.



"Therefore, the matter requires further probe and inquiry before levelling any allegation against the accused," it said and ordered the PTI leader's "immediate release if not required in any other criminal case".



"However, the investigating agency may arrest him subsequently if they find incriminating material as per the law," the court added, Dawn reported.



In another important development on Friday, former Chief Minister of Pakistan Punjab Usman Buzdar, once known to be close to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Friday announced his plans to quit politics, Samaa TV reported.



Addressing a press conference here, Buzdar said he has been facing cases for the past 14 months, Samaa TV reported.