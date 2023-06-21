U.S. Prepared To Raise Russian Oil, Arms Purchases Even While Feting Modi During State Visit

WASHINGTON -- White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there will be “deliverables” on the defense cooperation front when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington later this week, but declined to provide details.

Kirby acknowledged at a briefing on June 20 that India would be pressed regarding its Russian oil and arms purchases during the state visit, adding that Ukraine is “without question” going to be a topic of discussion.

However, he emphasized that the United States would make Indian sovereignty a priority in the discussions, noting that India “should and must speak for itself” on where it stands.

Kirby suggested the meeting would focus more on U.S.-Indian ties than on India’s relationship with Russia.

“The state visit is not about Russia. What we’re trying to do…is improve the bilateral relationship on its own,” he said.

India has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and has frustrated Western countries by increasing its imports of Russian oil and defense equipment.

However, Kirby called India “a terrific contributor” to humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far.

“Through statements and through votes at the UN, India has made it clear its deep concern about what Russia is doing inside Ukraine,” Kirby said.