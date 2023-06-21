SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with NAC for Q400 aircraft

"These three planes had been repossessed by the lessor. The induction of the three planes in addition to the fleet revival and restoration program launched by the airline would result in a substantial addition of planes in the SpiceJet fleet in the coming weeks," said the spokesperson.



In May, Lessors had requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister one aircraft each from Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing with the airline. (IANS/NS)