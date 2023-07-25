Why Presidential Papers Don't Belong to Presidents

Congress suspected the tapes contained evidence that could incriminate the president. Lawmakers passed the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act of 1974, which applied only to Nixon’s presidential materials and instructed that materials related to Watergate be retained by NARA.

During his lifetime, Nixon fought to keep his presidential records private. NARA received most of the recordings related to Watergate, but not all. After Nixon’s death, his family donated his presidential papers and other materials.

“Julie Nixon Eisenhower calls me, said she wanted to meet with me, said the family wanted to settle,” says John Carlin, who served as archivist of the United States from 1995 until 2005.

Nixon’s daughter reached out to Carlin during his first week on the job in June of 1995, more than 20 years after Watergate. "You have to remember that in those days, the president's records were personal,” Carlin said. “Nixon was going to keep them, and he had the law on his side. … And so, when she called that day and said, ‘We're ready to settle,’ that was good news. … When he [Nixon] was alive, he fought it. I mean, tooth and toenail. There wasn't going to be any settlement.”

Among those who access White House records are presidential scholars like Shannon Bow O’Brien who are interested in documenting history.

“The public can start making requests through the Freedom of Information Act five years after an administration ends, but also the president can invoke certain restrictions for public access for up to 12 years,” said O’Brien, a professor in the government department at The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts.

“If we don't have access to this material, we don't have access to the truth. We only have access to curated truths, in many ways, which is what people want to tell us, or what people want us to see, and that's not always the most accurate.” (IANS/PG)