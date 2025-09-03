Trump Lashes Out at Xi Jinping, Accuses Him of Conspiracy Against the USA

Trump further stated that many Americans sacrificed their lives to achieve “China’s quest for Victory and Glory.” He wished the president and the people of China a lasting day of celebration but also urged them to honour the sacrifices made. “I hope that they rightfully Honor and Remember our Bravery and Sacrifice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While asking President Xi to give his regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, Trump accused the Chinese leader of colluding against the United States of America.

The parade showcased Beijing’s military strength on a global stage for the first time. It began with a speech by Xi Jinping, who declared that China was “unstoppable.” He added, “Humanity again faces a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. We must remove the root causes of war to avoid repeating history.”

In an earlier interview with Scott Jennings radio show on 2 September 2025, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and stated that he is not really concerned about Russia–China ties. He said in his statement, "I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live.”

He further commented on the speculated axis forming between China and Russia. He said, “I am not concerned at all ... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me."

The parade was presented as a show of unity, and it marked Kim Jong Un’s only second trip abroad in six years. His appearance at the parade made history, as it was the first time the trio was pictured together.

No major Western leaders attended the military parade in China. Xi was joined by 26 heads of state along with Putin and Kim Jong Un. Other guests also included Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. [Rh/VS]

