Navarro Hyperbole Continues: Describes Modi’s Meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping as ‘Shameful,’ Says It Is a Shame to See Modi Getting in Bed with Xi Jinping and Putin

Navarro’s comments came after PM Modi’s first trip to China in 7 years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The SCO is an inter-governmental forum established in 2001 to combat NATO’s influence on global relations. This year’s summit saw more than 20 national leaders from across Asia, along with Russia, meeting to discuss the impact of President Trump's global trade war. India, China and Russia used this opportunity as an attempt to improve relations.

PM Modi boasted of productive talks with President Putin on Monday, vowing ongoing cooperation. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need for India and China to be “partners, not rivals”, with PM Modi promising to restart flights between the two nations, which had been on hold since a border skirmish in 2020.

Before PM Modi’s meeting with President Putin, the US Embassy had tweeted a quote by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighting friendship and cooperation between India and the US. Following the talk, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, Trump’s social media app, calling the US’s trade relation with India “a one-sided disaster”. He argued that the US buys a lot of goods from India, but India doesn’t buy enough from the US.