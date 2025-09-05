Trump Pressures Europe On Russian Oil As Coalition Looks To Finalize Ukraine 'Reassurance Force'

Macron added that a few countries of the coalition were still finalizing their plans. The coalition that joined the Paris talks included some 30 nations backing Ukraine, mainly European but also Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Macron said that 26 countries "have committed themselves to deploying troops as a reassurance force in Ukraine or to be present on the ground, at sea, or in the air."

The forces would not be deployed on the front line, he said, but in areas yet to be decided upon.

"In the coming days, we will finalize American support for these security guarantees. The United States, as I said, was involved in all stages of the process," Macron said.

The United States has yet to commit to a clear post-war role, although most participants regard Washington's participation as crucial to backstopping the allies' efforts.

Russia has rejected the idea of European troops on the ground in Ukraine, with Putin warning that Moscow is willing to "resolve all our tasks militarily" if an acceptable peace agreement cannot be found.

Early on September 5, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again rejected the possibility of foreign troops being part of security-guarantee plans for Ukraine.

"Can Ukraine’s security guarantees be ensured and provided by foreign, especially European and American, military contingents? Definitely not, they cannot. This ...would be acceptable to our country," he told Russian state media.

Trump has made ending Russia's war in Ukraine a top priority of his administration, but he has also demanded that Europe take on more of the burden, especially the financial costs related to arms supplies to Ukraine.

The US president, who has often spoken glowingly of the Russian leader, has grown increasingly frustrated by Putin's refusal to accept a cease-fire, to meet with Zelenskyy, or to cease his forces' deadly air attacks on Ukrainian civilian sites.

Trump has also, at times, criticized Zelenskyy for refusing to consider ceding any Ukrainian sovereign territory to Russia as part of a potential peace deal.