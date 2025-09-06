Trump threatens more tariffs on EU following Google fine

Washington, Sep 6: US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose more tariffs on the European Union (EU) shortly after the bloc slapped a 2.95-billion-euro fine, or $3.47 billion, on Google for violating anti-monopoly laws.

Right after the EU decision, Trump said on Friday on his Truth Social platform that "Europe today 'hit' another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 Billion Dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American Investments and Jobs ... Very unfair, and the American Taxpayer will not stand for it!"

"As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand ... I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies," the US President added.

The EU announced on Friday a fine of nearly $3.5 billion against Google for abusing its market dominance by giving its own ad exchanges a competitive advantage over rivals.

The EU also ordered Google to stop these practices.

It is the fourth time Brussels has sanctioned the company with a multibillion-euro fine in an antitrust case.