Congress Bidis-Bihar ‘X’ Post Causes Uproar, Leading to Heated Clash Between BJP and Congress

On Tuesday a social media post by Kerala unit of congress on the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms sparked huge row between BJP and Congress. In a now deleted post on X, the Congress said that "Bidis and Bihar start with B" and "cannot be considered a sin anymore", in reference to the GST cut on the tobacco product.

BJP Counterattack on Congress Post

On Congress post, Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary called it an ‘insult to the entire Bihar’.

He said on X “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and now the insult to the entire Bihar— this is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country,"

Sanjay Kumar Jha, member of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), called the post "another extremely shameful act by Congress”.

He posted on X “Let me tell you that B doesn't just mean bidi, it also means buddhi (intellect), which you lack. B also means budget, which makes you jealous when Bihar receives special assistance,"

Reacting to the post, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said “Congress crosses the line again”.

He wrote “Congress crosses the line again. After abusing PM @narendramodi ji mother now compares Bihar with Bidi ! Does Tejaswi Yadav endorse this? From Revanth Reddy to DMK To Congress- their hatred for Bihar is evident,”