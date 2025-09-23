Texas Leader Alexander Duncan Sparks Outrage After His ‘False God’ Remark on Hanuman Statue in U.S.

His statement welcomed backlash from all over the internet, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a non-profit advocacy group of the Hindu American community.

They stated that Duncan’s comments are anti-Hindu and inflammatory. In an X post, HAF tagged the Texas GOP and asked them to discipline their Senate candidate, who has defied their own rules by writing anti-Hindu comments. They also reported the incident to the Republican Party of Texas and requested them to take immediate action.

HAF wrote, “Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—displaying some pretty sordid anti-Hindu hate—not to mention disrespect for the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause?”

Netizens condemned the Republican leader by pointing towards the religious diversity India has in comparison to America. One user wrote on X how they have never called Jesus a “false god” and mentioned the 42-foot-tall statue of Jesus in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Another user requested Duncan to visit India and explore the diversity the country has to offer. The user further told Duncan to visit the churches, as India has more than 28,278 churches.