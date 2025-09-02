“Brahmins by Caste” or “Boston Brahmins”: Navarro's Jibe on India Leaves Indians Debating Who the Real Brahmins Are

Donald Trump’s aide and trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has gained widespread attention for his recent criticism of India. His recent “Brahmins” remark has stirred major controversy on the internet, with many calling Navarro casteist and racist. In a recent interview with Fox News on September 1, 2025, he included the term “Brahmins” in his statement, which many thought was “anti-Indian.”

The casteist remark arose amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Washington and New Delhi over the 50% tariffs on Indian goods. In his statement to Fox News, Navarro said, “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.”

The phrase immediately invited massive backlash on the internet, with many calling it a deliberate racist move. The comments followed the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China on September 1, 2025.

In the interview, Navarro called India the “Maharaja of tariffs.” He said that India has the highest tariffs in the world. He further said that workers in America, taxpayers, and Ukrainians are the ones who get hurt by the high tariff rates.

Navarro praised Modi, calling him a great leader, and asked why he was getting involved with Russia and China despite being the greatest democracy in the world. He said, “I don’t understand why he is getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when India is the biggest democracy in the world.”

He addressed all Indians and explained that “you have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people, and we want that to stop.” His remarks quickly went viral. His comment prompted reactions from political figures as well as netizens. Some defended Navarro, whereas others called his statement a poor choice of words.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, said that this reveals who shapes the Indian narrative in the United States. He further stated that Navarro's comment derived directly from 19th-century colonial jibes.