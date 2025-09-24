Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalised, Shooter Dead from Self-Inflicted Wound

A shooting incident occurred on Wednesday morning, 24 September 2025, at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, Texas. According to reports, one individual was killed, two were injured, and the shooter was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident took place around 7:30 a.m. local time. Police responded promptly, and the shooter was discovered dead on the roof of a nearby building. Emergency medical services attended to the injured, who have since been hospitalised, and the area was secured by law enforcement.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons confirmed the shooting during an interview, stating that the victims could be employees, civilians, or detainees. All officers were accounted for. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed multiple injuries and fatalities but noted that details were still emerging.

See Also: ICE Shooting Near Chicago Shows Dangers of Trump ‘Midway Blitz’

Attacks against border and immigration officers have been rising recently. Earlier, in August 2025, the facility was targeted by a bomb threat. A man walked into the facility claiming to have a bomb in his backpack. A bomb squad was called and the suspect was arrested. In July, another Texas detention facility was targeted in a coordinated attack by a group of assailants, leaving a police officer shot in the neck.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said, responding to the incident, “We are praying for the swift recovery of those injured, and we are deeply grateful to the brave first responders who rushed to the scene.” He added that he was “closely monitoring the situation at the ICE Detention Facility in Dallas.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, along with the FBI. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. [Rh/Eth/DS]

Suggested Reading: