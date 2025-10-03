Bill Gates Lauds India's rise as 'Global Leader in Innovation'

Seattle, Oct 3: Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, appreciated India as a global leader in innovation, noting that its pioneering solutions have the potential to benefit millions of lives across the Global South, during an event in Seattle, the United States.

Addressing the event organised by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, Gates expressed hope to continue partnering with India on its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

“It's fitting that we're coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do. Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Gates, the Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation.

The event was also attended by the senior leadership of Washington and the Seattle City government.

Held at the Bill Gates Foundation on the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it showcased Indian culture, arts, and cuisine.