Amid Tariff War, Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Imported Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks Effective November 1

The tariff targets trucks weighing over 10,000 pounds and their components. The U.S. Commerce Department initiated an investigation in April 2025 under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. This section allows the government to impose import taxes on goods deemed vital to national security.

The probe examined foreign suppliers' dominance in the market due to predatory trade practices. Trump described the measure as necessary to protect American truck manufacturers, including Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, and Mack Trucks.

Trump had indicated last month that duties on heavy truck imports would start on October 1, 2025. Industry executives raised concerns about costs, supply chains, and competitiveness, leading to the postponement. Last month, he introduced tariffs of 100% on pharmaceutical products, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 30% on upholstered furniture, effective in October.

Mexico leads as the largest exporter of medium and heavy-duty trucks to the U.S., with exports reaching around 340,000 units since tripling in 2019. Other top sources include Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland.

Under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), these trucks are exempt from tariffs if at least 64% of their total value is produced within North America through local parts, materials, or labour. The newly announced 25% tariff could undermine this existing framework.

Automakers like Stellantis, which produces Ram trucks and commercial vans in Mexico, could face higher costs. The company lobbied the White House to avoid steep tariffs on its Mexican-made vehicles. The U.S. trucking industry serves as a key part of the national economy. It moves roughly 73% of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Around two million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Many more hold jobs as mechanics and support staff, based on U.S. Chamber of Commerce data. Trump defends the tariffs as a way to promote domestic production. Critics argue that higher import duties could raise costs for consumers and businesses.

The announcement follows Trump's earlier warnings to foreign competitors. He aims to keep U.S. truckers financially healthy and strong for national security purposes.

European automakers supply many commercial vehicles to the American market. Analysts warn the decision could disrupt global supply chains. India does not export trucks to the U.S., so it avoids direct impact from this tariff. However, India faces tariffs up to 50% on other goods like steel, aluminium, and electronics under U.S. trade measures.

