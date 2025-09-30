Stealing Like ‘Candy from a Baby’: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Films Made Outside the U.S., Says Other Countries Are Stealing America’s Movie Business

Key Points:
Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies made outside the U.S.
He also threatened substantial tariffs on countries that do not manufacture furniture in the U.S.
The tariff announcements caused immediate market reactions.
US President Donald Trump has made another tariff move recently in an attempt to restrict other countries from doing business in the United States. On 29 September 2025, Trump announced that he will impose a 100% tariff on movies made outside of the U.S.
He also threatened to impose a “substantial tariff on any country that does not build its furniture in the United States.” The hefty sum imposed on the furniture industry is a move to support domestic manufacturers and uplift the stagnant furniture industry of North Carolina.
Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that the movie-making business of the United States has been stolen by other countries. He compared the stealing to snatching candy from a baby: “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby,’” wrote Trump.
See Also: Trump Announces Tariffs of up to 100 pc on Imports of Pharma Drugs; Move May Hit India
He referred to the California governor as weak and incompetent in his post and said that he is going to solve this long-time problem by imposing a 100% tariff. He wrote, “I will impose a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.”
This decision to impose a tariff on foreign films stems from an earlier comment Trump made in May 2025. He had mentioned previously that he directed the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose a 100% tariff on films produced outside of the United States.
He explained the scenario as a national security threat. Trump had previously written in his X post that “the American movie industry is dying a very fast death.” The decision to boost domestic production was criticized by many. Several US studios like Disney and Paramount shoot internationally to curb costs.
Trump's latest announcement to impose a 100% tariff on films has already sent a tremor through the film industry, with big names showing a drop in their premarket trading. After Trump declared the tariff news, OTT giant Netflix saw a drop of nearly 1.4%, and Warner Bros Discovery fell nearly 0.6%.
In another post on Truth Social dated September 29, 2025, Trump stated that to assist North Carolina’s falling furniture industry, he will impose tariffs. He wrote, “In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China and other countries, GREAT again, I will impose substantial Tariffs on any country that does not make its furniture in the United States."
The recent decision to impose tariffs, especially on films, sent a tremor through the film industry. Critics believe that the decision, made to increase domestic production, will likely backfire like a boomerang. Earlier this week, Trump declared that he will impose a 100% tariff on “branded or patented pharmaceutical products.”
He also mentioned that companies with pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the United States will face tariffs. The latest set of tariffs will take immediate effect from October 1, 2025, on a range of products such as furniture, kitchen cabinets, and more.
[Rh/VS]
Suggested Reading: