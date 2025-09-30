Stealing Like ‘Candy from a Baby’: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Films Made Outside the U.S., Says Other Countries Are Stealing America’s Movie Business

This decision to impose a tariff on foreign films stems from an earlier comment Trump made in May 2025. He had mentioned previously that he directed the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative (USTR) to impose a 100% tariff on films produced outside of the United States.

He explained the scenario as a national security threat. Trump had previously written in his X post that “the American movie industry is dying a very fast death.” The decision to boost domestic production was criticized by many. Several US studios like Disney and Paramount shoot internationally to curb costs.

Trump's latest announcement to impose a 100% tariff on films has already sent a tremor through the film industry, with big names showing a drop in their premarket trading. After Trump declared the tariff news, OTT giant Netflix saw a drop of nearly 1.4%, and Warner Bros Discovery fell nearly 0.6%.

In another post on Truth Social dated September 29, 2025, Trump stated that to assist North Carolina’s falling furniture industry, he will impose tariffs. He wrote, “In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China and other countries, GREAT again, I will impose substantial Tariffs on any country that does not make its furniture in the United States."

The recent decision to impose tariffs, especially on films, sent a tremor through the film industry. Critics believe that the decision, made to increase domestic production, will likely backfire like a boomerang. Earlier this week, Trump declared that he will impose a 100% tariff on “branded or patented pharmaceutical products.”

He also mentioned that companies with pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the United States will face tariffs. The latest set of tariffs will take immediate effect from October 1, 2025, on a range of products such as furniture, kitchen cabinets, and more.

