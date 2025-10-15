“Worst Photo Ever”: Trump Slams TIME Magazine Cover While Being Praised for Gaza Ceasefire

On October 14, 2025 (Tuesday), U.S. President Donald Trump criticized TIME magazine over its latest cover, calling the image “unflattering.” The issue, titled “His Triumph,” highlighted Trump’s recent diplomatic success — brokering a ceasefire and a major hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas. This achievement has sparked discussions about his possible nomination for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the magazine had published a “super bad picture.” He wrote, “TIME Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the worst of all time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair and added something floating above my head that looked like a tiny crown. Really weird!”

Trump also expressed frustration over the photo being taken from an “underneath angle” and questioned why the magazine chose such an image. “What are they doing, and why?” he added.