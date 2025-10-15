Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record for Most Goals in World Cup Qualifiers

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward became the first player in history to score 41 goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Ronaldo scored twice — in the 22nd and 45+3rd minutes — during Portugal’s 2–2 draw against Hungary
Despite the draw, Portugal tops Group F with 10 points, five ahead of Hungary
Cristiano Ronaldo set another historic milestone on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. He became the first player ever to score 40 goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Portuguese captain achieved this feat during his team’s 2-2 draw against Hungary in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier held at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.
Despite Ronaldo’s brilliance, Portugal missed the chance to secure early qualification for the 2026 World Cup after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser to Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai. With this result, Portugal remained top of Group F with 10 points, five points ahead of Hungary. But qualification will now depend on their next match against the Republic of Ireland on November 14, 2025.
Ronaldo scored twice in the first half, netting in the 22nd minute and again in stoppage time. His first goal came from a Nelson Semedo cross, levelling the score after Attila Szalai had put Hungary ahead in the 8th minute. His second, a well-timed finish from Nuno Mendes’ assist, gave Portugal a 2-1 lead before halftime.
However, despite Portugal dominating possession and creating multiple chances in the second half—hitting the post twice through Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes—Hungary fought back. Szoboszlai’s late strike ensured a share of the points, delaying Portugal’s qualification.
With his two goals, Ronaldo surpassed Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who previously held the record with 39 World Cup qualifying goals. The 40-year-old forward now has 41 goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and 143 international goals overall, extending his record as the highest goal-scorer in men’s international football.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 41 goals
Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) – 39 goals
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 36 goals
Ali Daei (Iran) – 35 goals
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 33 goals
Following the match, Ronaldo expressed optimism about Portugal’s qualification campaign.
“We are getting closer to our goal! Let’s go, Portugal,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez admitted that his side failed to manage the closing stages effectively.
“We didn’t manage the game well in the last 10 minutes. If you don’t kill the game, you need to know how to manage it until the end. Today we stopped playing, and Hungary equalised,” Martínez said post-match.
Although the draw was a setback, Portugal’s position in Group F remains strong. They are just one win away from confirming their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. [Rh/Eth/VP]
