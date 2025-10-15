Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record for Most Goals in World Cup Qualifiers

Ronaldo scored twice in the first half, netting in the 22nd minute and again in stoppage time. His first goal came from a Nelson Semedo cross, levelling the score after Attila Szalai had put Hungary ahead in the 8th minute. His second, a well-timed finish from Nuno Mendes’ assist, gave Portugal a 2-1 lead before halftime.

However, despite Portugal dominating possession and creating multiple chances in the second half—hitting the post twice through Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes—Hungary fought back. Szoboszlai’s late strike ensured a share of the points, delaying Portugal’s qualification.

With his two goals, Ronaldo surpassed Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz, who previously held the record with 39 World Cup qualifying goals. The 40-year-old forward now has 41 goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and 143 international goals overall, extending his record as the highest goal-scorer in men’s international football.

Top five scorers in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 41 goals Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) – 39 goals Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 36 goals Ali Daei (Iran) – 35 goals Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 33 goals



Following the match, Ronaldo expressed optimism about Portugal’s qualification campaign.