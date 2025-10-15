U.S. Revokes Visa of Six Foreigners Over Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Death

U.S. revoked six foreign visas over comments on Charlie Kirk’s death.
Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, during a university event.
The State Department said the move protects national security.
The U.S. State Department has revoked the visas of six foreign nationals from South Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and Paraguay. They had celebrated the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk through their online comments. It is to be noted that Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while giving a speech at Utah Valley University. The department justified the step, saying that it was done to protect national security and oppose foreign support for violence against Americans.
The individuals affected by the move were those who made divisive comments and supported Kirk’s death. One of them had accused Kirk of spreading “racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric.” The State Department responded by saying, “The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.” The action was taken after a warning issued in September by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The department clarified that it will continue to monitor such behaviour and even urged officials to take action against it.
Charlie Kirk was the founder and leader of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. People across the political spectrum condemned his death. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on October 14, 2025. The White House ceremony was held on his birthday, when he would have turned 32.
The U.S. government’s efforts to reduce political violence and foreign influence in domestic affairs have been reflected in the visa revocation move. The message is loud and clear that any foreigner who finds joy in the passing of an American will not be welcomed. [Rh/SY]
