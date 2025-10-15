U.S. Revokes Visa of Six Foreigners Over Comments on Charlie Kirk’s Death

Charlie Kirk was the founder and leader of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. People across the political spectrum condemned his death. President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom on October 14, 2025. The White House ceremony was held on his birthday, when he would have turned 32.

The U.S. government’s efforts to reduce political violence and foreign influence in domestic affairs have been reflected in the visa revocation move. The message is loud and clear that any foreigner who finds joy in the passing of an American will not be welcomed. [Rh/SY]