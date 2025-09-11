Trump's Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Utah University Event

Washington, September 10: In a major incident, leading conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a university in Utah.

Kirk, who was 31 years old, was delivering remarks during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (US time) when shots rang out, sparking panic among attendees.

He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

A graphic video circulating on social media shows Kirk responding to an audience question on mass shootings just moments before being targeted.

See Also: Trump Announces Resumption of Trade Talks with India, Calls PM Modi 'Very Good Friend'

According to a university spokesperson quoted by The New York Times, the attacker fired from a building nearly 200 yards (180 metres) away. FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the authorities have apprehended a suspect.

In a Truth Social post, Trump mourned the loss of one of his closest allies, "The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the heart of the youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Additionally, Trump has also ordered all American flags across the nation to be lowered to half-mast in honour of Kirk.