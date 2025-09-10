Suspended IAS officer Prasanth slams Kerala Chief Secretary on transfer order of another bureaucrat

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (IANS) Suspended IAS officer N. Prasanth on Wednesday strongly criticised the Kerala government’s transfer order of Dr. B. Ashok, calling it a blatant violation of laws and service rules.

In a Facebook post, he remarked that any IAS officer could see the illegality at first glance, sarcastically referring to Chief Secretary Dr A. Jayathilak as “George Sir.”

According to Prasanth, only two types of people could issue such an order — those with no legal or basic procedural knowledge, or those who hold utter contempt for the legal system.

He claimed more than seven rules were clearly violated, a fact now acknowledged by the court.

Since the case is under judicial consideration, he said he would refrain from further comment.

Prasanth’s explosive post comes a day after the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Ernakulam Bench, stayed the order appointing Dr. Ashok as Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC).

The Tribunal issued the interim order on a petition filed by Ashok, who challenged the General Administration Department’s directive displacing him from the post of Agriculture Principal Secretary and Agricultural Production Commissioner.