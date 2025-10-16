Arizona AG Threatens Legal Action Against Mike Johnson for ‘Egregious’ Refusal to Seat Grijalva

By Jessica Corbett

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent a letter to US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Tuesday, threatening to “seek judicial relief” if the Louisiana Republican does not immediately swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva or “otherwise provide a reasonable explanation as to when she will be seated.”

Grijalva won the special election for her late father‘s seat in Arizona’s 7th District last month, before the ongoing federal government shutdown. Democrats in Congress and other critics have accused Johnson of dragging his feet because she is a key vote to make the US Department of Justice release files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump. Although the speaker denied that claim a week ago, he has still declined to swear her in.

“The House of Representatives’ uniquely democratic function makes frustrating the will of the voters in selecting their representative particularly egregious,” Mayes wrote to Johnson, highlighting that Grijalva “was elected with nearly 70% of the vote, and unofficial results were provided to you by the Arizona secretary of state.”

“Grijalva and the state expected that you would follow your usual practice and swear her into office at the earliest opportunity, just as you had done with five previous members elected in special elections,” she continued, pointing to Reps. Celeste Maloy (R-Utah), Vince Fong (R-Calif.), Jimmy Patronis (R-Fla.), Randy Fine (R-Fla.), and James Walkinshaw (D-Va.).