President Trump Claims PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil, Says ‘I Was Not Happy’

Trump specified that the change would not occur immediately. "You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," he added. He also noted, "There will be no oil. He’s not buying oil," and emphasized that the shift would happen "within a short period of time."

The president criticized India's prior oil imports from Russia, linking them to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia, because that lets Russia continue on with this ridiculous war, where they've lost a million and a half people," Trump said.

He described the Ukraine-Russia war as unnecessary, stating, "This is a war that should have never started, but it's a war that Russia should have won in the first week, and they're going into the fourth year."

He suggested that India's decision would facilitate this, adding, "If India doesn't buy oil, it makes it much easier... They will not be buying oil from Russia and they'll go back to Russia after the war is over."

See Also: “Worst Photo Ever”: Trump Slams TIME Magazine Cover While Being Praised for Gaza Ceasefire

The claim follows US actions in August 2025, when Trump announced a 25 percent tariff plus penalties on Indian imports, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian military equipment and energy amid the Ukraine war. This resulted in Indian goods facing up to 50 percent tariffs in the United States, among the highest applied by the US.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer earlier observed that India had already begun reducing its reliance on Russian oil. Speaking at the Economic Club of New York, Greer said, “The Indians are pragmatic, and I believe they’re already diversifying away from Russian oil.”

He stressed that the United States had no intention of influencing India’s foreign relations, stating, “India is a sovereign nation and makes its own decisions.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to US pressure by warning that attempts to force India and China to reduce trade with Moscow could harm their economies. "If India refuses our energy supplies, it will suffer a certain loss," Putin said.

Trump also referenced a recent meeting between Modi and US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, describing it as positive. "I think they were great. Modi is a great man. He (Sergio Gor) told me that he (PM Modi) loves Trump," Trump said.

At a separate Ballroom Dinner event the same day, Trump claimed he had used trade measures and tariffs to prevent a possible war between India and Pakistan. He recounted rising tensions, including the downing of seven aircraft and a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, followed by Indian military action.

According to Trump, he warned both nations of a 200 percent tariff on their products if they failed to de-escalate. “We’re not going to lose millions of people from the planet,” he said, adding that both sides eventually agreed to halt hostilities.

India has refuted such claims by Trump, maintaining that issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Suggested Reading: