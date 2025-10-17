Indian Convict Among Criminals Arrested by ICE Amid U.S. Shutdown

“Despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, the brave men and women of ICE are working WITHOUT PAY and are STILL risking their lives to remove rapists, pedophiles and drug traffickers off of our streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

See Also: Bollywood Actor Arrested for Smuggling ₹35 Crore of Cocaine Into Chennai – Third Such Case This Month

“Enough is enough. Democrats need to reopen the government, so our brave law enforcement can be paid,” she said in the official DHS statement.

Other arrests include Ecuadorian, Mexican, and other nationals convicted of rape and child abuse in New York, Texas, and Illinois. ICE said the operations demonstrate its commitment to public safety despite the ongoing funding impasse.

The shutdown, now more than two weeks long, has left thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay. DHS emphasised that law enforcement officers are still performing “essential duties,” including detaining individuals with violent criminal histories.

[5WH/VS]

Suggested Reading: