Trump Admin Reportedly OKs CIA Action in Venezuela Amid Growing Alarm Over Bombed Boats

As outrage over US President Donald Trump’s deadly boat bombings mounts, The New York Times reported Wednesday that his administration secretly authorized the Central Intelligence Agency “to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean,” with the ultimate aim of ousting the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro.

“The agency would be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation,” according to the Times, which cited unnamed US officials. “It is not known whether the CIA is planning any operations in Venezuela or if the authorities are meant as a contingency.”

“But the development comes as the US military is planning its own possible escalation, drawing up options for President Trump to consider, including strikes inside Venezuela,” the newspaper noted. The administration’s Venezuela strategy was “developed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with help from John Ratcliffe, the CIA director.”

The White House and CIA declined to comment on record, though some observers speculated it was “an authorized leak.” The reporting comes as Democrats in Congress, human rights groups, and legal scholars sound the alarm of Trump’s five known strikes on boats he claims were smuggling drugs, which have killed at least 27 people.