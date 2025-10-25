White House Demolition: Trump to Name New $300 Million Ballroom After Himself? Son Defends the Demolition Move With Snarky 'Sit This One Out' Jab at Chelsea Clinton

Key Points:
The East Wing has been completely demolished to construct Donald Trump’s proposed $300 million presidential ballroom.
Criticism over erasing national heritage sparked online clashes, including a viral response from Donald Trump Jr. targeting Chelsea Clinton.
Preservation groups claim required public review was bypassed, prompting legal action to halt the project.
The East Wing of the White House has been left in ruins after a planned demolition to make way for Donald Trump’s new $300 million ballroom. New satellite images released on October 24, 2025, show before-and-after views of the demolition process, in which the East Wing has been completely levelled.
The demolition contradicts Trump’s earlier July promise that no existing White House infrastructure would be removed during the ballroom’s construction.
The structure, which housed first ladies' offices and event spaces since the time of Eleanor Roosevelt, was levelled between Monday and Thursday without prior public warning. Senior administration officials suggested the ballroom may be named “The President Donald J Trump Ballroom.”
The satellite imagery, provided by Planet Labs PBC, shows a stark before-and-after contrast. The two-story wing, which included drawing rooms, offices, and a colonnade linking to the Executive Residence, is now debris.
The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden has been removed, and an underlying emergency bunker is slated for upgrades. Public tours of the area were halted in late summer to prepare for construction.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the demolition and rising costs in a Thursday briefing, citing advice from architects and contractors.
“The plans changed when the president heard counsel from the architects and the construction companies who said that in order for this East Wing to be modern and beautiful for many, many years to come, for it to be a truly strong and stable structure, this phase one that we’re now in was necessary, and the president wants to do right by the ‘People’s House,’” Leavitt stated.
The project’s cost, initially $200 million, increased to $250 million last week and $300 million by Thursday. Trump noted $350 million has been raised privately, including contributions from himself and companies such as Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google etc ensuring no taxpayer funds are used.
A White House official stated plans would be submitted soon, noting demolition does not require permits, only vertical construction. The National Trust for Historic Preservation emphasized that public review is “legally required” for such projects on national landmarks.
On Thursday, Charles and Judith Voorhees, a Virginia couple, filed a motion in Washington federal court for a temporary restraining order to stop the project. Their filing argues the demolition lacks required approvals. The motion is accessible via court records.
The demolition drew criticism from Chelsea Clinton who accused Trump of “erasing American heritage”. “The erasure of the East Wing isn’t just about marble or plaster — it’s about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage,” she wrote.
Donald Trump Jr. responded on social media, stating: “Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern. Sit this one out.” His post, referencing a 2001 controversy involving the Clintons returning $28,000 in White House items and the Monica Lewinsky scandal, gained significant traction on X.
Historians highlight the East Wing’s role in hosting state dinners and public events, rebuilt during the 1950s Truman renovation. Preservationists warn the ballroom’s scale could disrupt the White House’s classical design, while Trump aides point to historical additions to the Executive Mansion as precedent. [Rh/Eth]
