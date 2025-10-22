Trump Celebrates Diwali, the Festival of Lights, by Lighting a Lamp at the Oval Office Amid the Ongoing Trade Tensions, Calls Modi a ‘Great Friend’

The president spoke to reporters before the ceremony, stating he had discussed trade primarily with Modi. He added that the two leaders touched on regional stability, including efforts to prevent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Trump also claimed Modi expressed interest in reducing purchases of Russian oil and ending the war in Ukraine. These remarks followed similar assertions a week earlier, which Indian officials denied, stating no such phone call occurred.

Several administration officials attended, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai.

Diplomats present were India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. A group of Indian-American business executives joined the event, representing ties between the diaspora and bilateral relations.

Trump read from a prepared message on the festival's meaning during the ceremony. He explained that the diya represents the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

He noted that Diwali commemorates stories of defeated enemies, removed obstacles, and freed captives. The flame, he said, serves as a reminder to pursue wisdom, work diligently, and express gratitude for blessings.

The event used a traditional brass lamp with five wicks on a table decorated with flowers in front of the Resolute Desk. Trump lit the five wick lamp after his remarks to mark the occasion.

This White House observance aligns with broader recognition of Diwali in the US. Earlier on October 21, US Congress members Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick presented a bipartisan resolution in the House of Representatives.

The measure acknowledges the festival's religious and historical role for more than three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. Trump's participation reflects ongoing US-India engagement amid trade discussions.

The US has applied a 25 percent tariff on certain Indian imports this year, linked to India's Russian oil purchases, raising the overall rate to about 50 percent. Trump has stated these measures support the US economy and deter conflicts, including a claimed intervention in India-Pakistan tensions. Indian authorities maintain that any ceasefire between the nations resulted from direct military communications, without external involvement.

The Diwali event underscores the festival's place in US cultural observances and strengthens people-to-people links between the two countries. [Rh/Eth/VS]

