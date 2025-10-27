Boosted by Trump Extortion Threat Over US Bailout Funds, Milei Nabs Win in Argentina Midterms

By Brad Reed

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org



President Donald Trump on Monday took credit after his political ally, Argentine President Javier Milei, scored a major victory in his country’s midterm elections following Trump’s decision to bail out the South American country’s struggling economy.

According to BBC, Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party on Sunday won 41% of the vote, helping it secure more than half of contested Senate seats and just under half of contested lower-house seats.

While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump boasted of his administration’s efforts to help Milei secure a victory that will help him push through his radical right-wing austerity agenda that had previously been kept in check by opposition parties, which had overturned his vetos on laws that aimed to increase funding for state universities, people with disabilities, and children’s healthcare.