Why Has the US Government Put Hong Kong on Its Human Trafficking Watchlist?

In addition, it also requires signatories to prevent human trafficking through education, publicity, changing institutional injustice and social culture; protect victims from prosecution and cooperating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide victims with support services such as housing, legal, educational, and psychological counseling; and strengthen the investigation, prosecution and punishment of all forms of exploitation, especially human trafficking crimes involving women and children.

As of November 2022, 180 countries had become parties to the Protocol, including China, which signed in 2010. Because Macau’s economy is centered around casinos, debt-fueled human trafficking is common. Consequently, the Macau government established the “Committee on Deterrent Measures to Prevent Trafficking in Persons” in 2007 and enacted anti-trafficking legislation in 2008. When the Chinese government signed the Protocol, it immediately took effect in Macau, but not Hong Kong, though both are designated as special administrative regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Currently, the US rates China and Macau under Tier 3 for failing to meet the Protocol’s basic requirements.

In recent years, as many Hong Kong residents have been lured to Southeast Asia under false employment schemes, calls for legislation to combat human trafficking have re-emerged. The authorities responded by stating that while Hong Kong has not signed the Palermo Protocol, various local laws already cover acts of human trafficking as defined in the Protocol.

The Security Bureau’s website lists a range of local laws preventing human trafficking-related offences, including the Crimes Ordinance (Cap. 200), which prohibits the trafficking of persons into or out of Hong Kong for prostitution; the Human Organ Transplant Ordinance (Cap. 465), which prohibits the commercial trade of human organs; the Immigration Ordinance (Cap. 115), which prohibits the arranging of unauthorized persons to enter Hong Kong and the employment of illegal workers; the Prevention of Child Pornography Ordinance (PCPO), the Employment Ordinance, and other criminal laws covering detention, fraud, abduction, and other offenses.

However, over the years, some legal experts and NGO workers have said the city’s laws to protect victims of human trafficking are inadequate. For example, since 2012, in the context of two local judicial review cases, some have pointed out that the city lacks the legal tools to combat forced labor and doesn’t have enough mechanisms to assist victims.

Judicial reviews on forced labor

The first judicial review case involved a Pakistani domestic worker, ZN, who was smuggled into Hong Kong between 2007 and 2010. He was abused by his employer, forced to work 15 hours a day, seven days a week, without any wages, and frequently assaulted. He left Hong Kong in December 2010 and returned to the city in 2012. He filed complaints with the Immigration Department, the police, and other authorities, and ultimately, with the assistance of a Hong Kong NGO, filed a judicial review, alleging that the Hong Kong government had failed to protect his personal safety in accordance with the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance (HKBRO) prohibitions on slavery.

In 2016, the High Court ruled in favor of ZN’s claim that the government lacked a legal framework to address the crime of human trafficking involving forced labor. In 2018, the Court of Appeal acknowledged that government departments had failed to diligently investigate ZN’s forced labor conditions, but ruled that under the HKBFO, slavery does not equate to forced labor, and therefore, the law does not require the Hong Kong government to legislate specifically on human trafficking crimes. In 2020, the Court of Final Appeal reaffirmed the Court of Appeal’s ruling, but pointed out that the government has a responsibility to provide effective protection for victims of forced labor.

Another judicial review case involved a Filipina maid, CB, who was repeatedly molested by her employer in 2018. The employer was found guilty at the first trial and sentenced to 30 months in prison, but he was acquitted on appeal. The maid applied for judicial review, claiming that she was sexually exploited and that the police did not handle the case appropriately. The High Court ruled in favor of the maid in 2022 and stated that the police’s dereliction of duty was related to the lack of relevant forced labor laws in Hong Kong. In 2024, the Court of Appeal also agreed that the police had failed to fulfill their duty, but stated that the problem was unrelated to the legal framework. The court said that the city’s laws correspond to the Palermo Protocol, and it has relevant policy measures to prevent sexual exploitation and forced labor crimes. In 2025, the Court of Final Appeal held that there is no necessary connection between legislation and the prohibition of human trafficking crimes.