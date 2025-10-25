Trump Seeks Release of Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Jailed for Pro-Democracy Stance

US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to raise the detention of Hong Kong businessman and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai during upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump described Lai’s imprisonment as an example of China’s crackdown on dissent and said his release would be “a step toward justice.”

The announcement follows a letter signed by 30 US lawmakers, including Florida Senator Rick Scott, asking Trump to bring up the issue, citing Lai’s declining health. “I have a lot of respect for Rick Scott and a lot of them that are asking me to do that, and it’s on my list, I’m going to ask,” Trump said.

Trump is set to meet Jinping in South Korea as part of his upcoming Asia tour. The Lai demand is the latest addition to a long list of talking points already tabled: US tariffs on China, China’s fentanyl exports and US’s soybean exports, restrictions on rare-earth minerals, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai, 76, is the founder of Apple Daily, a popular Hong Kong newspaper known for its criticism of Beijing. He was arrested in August 2020 under Hong Kong’s national security law and later convicted on charges including unauthorised assembly and collusion with foreign forces. Lai is currently serving multiple sentences amounting to over five years in prison, with another national security trial still pending.

He was once one of Hong Kong’s most prominent business tycoons known for his pro-democracy stance, otherwise uncommon in those circles.

His publication gave vast coverage to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests between 2014 and 2019. The Apple Daily was forced to close in 2021 after its assets were frozen under the national security law. The law, introduced by Beijing in 2020, criminalises secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces, and has been widely criticised by Western governments for curbing civil liberties in the territory.

Lai's trial concluded in August 2025, with a verdict yet to be delivered. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted and is currently battling a developing heart condition.

China and US Stances

The Hong Kong government has defended Lai’s conviction, stating that his case was handled in accordance with local law and due judicial process. Beijing has repeatedly rejected international criticism, calling it interference in China’s internal affairs.

Trump’s comments came during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, where he pledged that his administration would prioritise human rights issues in its dealings with China if re-elected. He said the case of Jimmy Lai “symbolises the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong,” and added that he would directly raise the issue with Xi Jinping in future meetings.

The US and UK governments have previously called for Lai’s release, arguing that his prosecution violates international standards of free expression. Rights groups including Amnesty International have also urged Chinese authorities to drop all charges against him.

While China has not yet responded to Trump’s remarks, analysts say his statement could add tension to already strained US-China relations, especially as both sides navigate issues related to trade, technology, and Taiwan. [Rh]

