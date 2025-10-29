Grokipedia Will Exceed Wikipedia by Several Orders of Magnitude in Breadth, Depth and Accuracy: Elon Musk

New Delhi, Oct 29: Elon Musk on Wednesday took a dig at Wikipedia, claiming that his new platform Grokipedia will surpass the popular online encyclopedia “by several orders of magnitude in breadth, depth and accuracy.”

Musk made the statement while responding to a user on his social media platform X.

Developed by xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence company and the creator of the chatbot Grok, Grokipedia is an AI-powered encyclopedia that aims to challenge what Musk calls a “woke” and biased Wikipedia.

He described Grokipedia as a “massive improvement over Wikipedia” and said it aligns with xAI’s broader mission to help humanity better understand the universe.

The idea for Grokipedia emerged last month after Musk’s friend David Sacks, who is also known as US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto advisor, suggested that Musk build a Wikipedia alternative.

Musk agreed, saying that an AI-generated encyclopedia would be “super important for civilisation” because it would eliminate human bias and political leanings in information sharing.