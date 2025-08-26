Turns Out, Elon Musk was not the only Billionaire having a “Bromance” with Trump, Tech Tycoon Peter Thiel is the New Power Centre of the Trump White House

See Also: Desi Slang Went Global: When American Political Scientist Labels Trump Admin ‘Ch****a’

The influence of Silicon Valley tech moguls like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk in US politics has long remained in sight. They actively participated in the 2022 US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.

The duo also belong to the “PayPal Mafia.” The mafia consists of tech and business tycoons like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and others who once worked as employees at PayPal.

Apart from being the first outside investor of Facebook, Thiel has always been an active political player. He has made extravagant contributions to political campaigns. For years, he acted as a “mega-donor” for both Republicans and Democrats. He reportedly donated approximately $1.5 million to pro-Trump groups for the 2016 election campaign. Before this, in 2015, he also gave $56,400 to Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign.

Thiel’s ideology closely revolves around technology. He believes that taking more risks in technology can subsequently lead to more ambition. He co-founded Palantir Technologies in 2003, a data mining software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The company provides assistance in counterterrorism investigations and national security operations. Since 2013, Thiel’s tech company has provided US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with systems that assist in large-scale enforcement operations. Palantir has also worked with the US armed forces and other intelligence agencies for more than a decade.

The US Army awarded the company a $10 billion contract to meet rising warfare demands. The contract further solidifies the relationship between Palantir Technologies, Peter Thiel, and the Trump administration.

Peter Thiel’s influence and Palantir Technologies’ rising involvement with the Trump administration raise critical questions. How far does the tech billionaire influence the Trump administration, and how close is his friendship with the US President?

According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration asked Palantir Technologies to undertake an executive order signed in March 2025. The order instructed federal agencies to disclose personal information on Americans.