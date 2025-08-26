Turns Out, Elon Musk was not the only Billionaire having a “Bromance” with Trump, Tech Tycoon Peter Thiel is the New Power Centre of the Trump White House

Key Points:
Peter Thiel has acted as a major political donor, supporting both Republicans and Democrats, and played a significant role in boosting JD Vance’s political career.
As the co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and Founders Fund, Thiel has reportedly secured billions in federal contracts.
Thiel’s Founders Fund invested $1 billion in Anduril Industries, which secured a guaranteed share of $300 billion in defence and homeland security.
Elon Musk’s bromance with US President Trump seems to be over now, but he, turns out, to not be the only billionaire who exerted such influence on the psyche of Donald Trump. There is one more billionaire in Washington DC who has allegedly swayed the US president. His name is Peter Thiel, mentor to the current Vice President, JD Vance.
He was one of the prominent backers of JD Vance and helped him win the ticket for the vice president (VP) position. So, who is Peter Thiel, the silent kingmaker operating behind the scenes?
One must have heard of his name at least once in their lifetime. Tech tycoon Peter Thiel has built many ventures that not only contribute heavily to the US economy but also play a role in maintaining a balance in the world economy. Peter Thiel co-founded PayPal, a multinational financial company that supports alternative payment transfers like online/electronic transactions.
Thiel also co-founded Palantir Technologies, a software platform for data mining, and the Founders Fund, a venture capital fund. According to Forbes, tech tycoon Peter Thiel has an estimated net worth of $23.6B, ranking him at 93 as of 25 August 2025.
The influence of Silicon Valley tech moguls like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk in US politics has long remained in sight. They actively participated in the 2022 US midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.
The duo also belong to the “PayPal Mafia.” The mafia consists of tech and business tycoons like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, and others who once worked as employees at PayPal.
Apart from being the first outside investor of Facebook, Thiel has always been an active political player. He has made extravagant contributions to political campaigns. For years, he acted as a “mega-donor” for both Republicans and Democrats. He reportedly donated approximately $1.5 million to pro-Trump groups for the 2016 election campaign. Before this, in 2015, he also gave $56,400 to Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign.
Thiel’s ideology closely revolves around technology. He believes that taking more risks in technology can subsequently lead to more ambition. He co-founded Palantir Technologies in 2003, a data mining software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
The company provides assistance in counterterrorism investigations and national security operations. Since 2013, Thiel’s tech company has provided US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with systems that assist in large-scale enforcement operations. Palantir has also worked with the US armed forces and other intelligence agencies for more than a decade.
The US Army awarded the company a $10 billion contract to meet rising warfare demands. The contract further solidifies the relationship between Palantir Technologies, Peter Thiel, and the Trump administration.
Peter Thiel’s influence and Palantir Technologies’ rising involvement with the Trump administration raise critical questions. How far does the tech billionaire influence the Trump administration, and how close is his friendship with the US President?
According to a New York Times report, the Trump administration asked Palantir Technologies to undertake an executive order signed in March 2025. The order instructed federal agencies to disclose personal information on Americans.
Since Trump assumed office after winning the 2024 presidential election, Peter Thiel’s tech company has received over $113 million in federal contracts. These contracts include an $800 million Pentagon deal. In May, the company secured a $795 million deal with the Department of Defense.
The “One Big Beautiful Bill” announced by Trump to provide tax deductions to senior citizens over the age of 65 also works as a gift in disguise for Thiel. The bill has a clause highly beneficial for Anduril Industries, an American defense technology company whose biggest investor is Founders Fund, owned by Peter Thiel. Founders Fund invested $1 billion in Anduril Industries.
The “One Big Beautiful Bill” guarantees Anduril a share of $300 billion to be used for defence, the US military, and homeland security.
So, has Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technology secretly pulled the strings from behind the scenes?
The billionaire tech mogul from Silicon Valley has been one of Trump’s most prominent backers. But he refused to donate to Trump’s 2020 election campaign because of the impact Covid-19 had on the economy. Their relationship soured for a brief period. However, during Trump’s 2024 presidential run, Thiel said that he would vote for him.
The New York Times reported that Thiel introduced JD Vance to Trump during his first meeting at Mar-a-Lago in February 2021. But his appointment as number two later came as an even bigger surprise for many. JD Vance, the current vice president of the USA, was once a certified Trump hater in 2016. He even called him a “cynical asshole” in a private text written to an associate on Facebook in 2016. The text read:
From anti-Trump critic to his biggest contemporary supporter, Vance’s selection as VP is widely believed to have been boosted by multiple billionaire moguls. Peter Thiel has been Vance’s biggest benefactor and supported his political career. Thiel donated $15 million to JD Vance's Ohio Senate campaign in 2022.
Peter Thiel has risen as a powerful force in current times and actively associated himself with big political names. His power goes beyond technology and PayPal. Peter Thiel’s covert moves over the years have secured him a place in the inner circle. [Rh/VS]
